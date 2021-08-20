OptionRoom (ROOM) Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $149,937.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

