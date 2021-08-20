Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 683,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 541,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,095. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $496.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

