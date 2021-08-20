Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ORTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

