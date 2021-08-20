Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

