ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $19.76

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $19.25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $743.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.