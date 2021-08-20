OriginTrail Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $127.88 million and $2.04 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00865091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00109691 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002189 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,170,621 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

