Orion Biotech Opportunities (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,768,000. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $15,075,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $8,040,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.