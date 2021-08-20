Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orphazyme A/S were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orphazyme A/S Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.