Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,690. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 192.31. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

