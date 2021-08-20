Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.55.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,690. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 192.31. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.