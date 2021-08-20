Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.42

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 13519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

