Oxygen Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $105.01 million and $1.05 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,484,978 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

