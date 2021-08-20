Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading Down 3%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares were down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.51. Approximately 8,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,027,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ozon by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ozon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ozon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,236 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Ozon by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,105 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

