Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Shares of PBMLF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.49. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

