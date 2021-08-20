PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

NYSE PD opened at $38.54 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.