Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.47. 88,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 14,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

