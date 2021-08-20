Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.