Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $127.50, but opened at $124.00. Papa John’s International shares last traded at $121.34, with a volume of 931 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

