Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Parachute has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $235,926.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00059474 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,496,269 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

