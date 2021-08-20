Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to “Hold” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.