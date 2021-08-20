Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 13.7% in July

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$29.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. Park Lawn has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $29.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.