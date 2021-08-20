Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$46.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

TSE:PLC opened at C$36.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.39. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

