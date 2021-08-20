Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,730.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,624.88. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $899.20 and a twelve month high of $1,825.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.