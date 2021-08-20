Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $30.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

