Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,282,000.

BOND stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

