Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 167 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,796,000 after purchasing an additional 140,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 838.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

