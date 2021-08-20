Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 70,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,414,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period.

HYLB opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.15. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

