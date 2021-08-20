Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BLK stock opened at $903.78 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $924.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $883.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.