Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,562 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2,463.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $412,455,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

