Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.44. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 4,628 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

