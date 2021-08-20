Paul Kim Sells 1,682 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

