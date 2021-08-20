Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Short Interest Update

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PAYX stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

