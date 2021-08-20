PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.42. Approximately 2,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 969,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

