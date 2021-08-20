Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) vs. Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Head-To-Head Survey

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Penn Virginia and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $273.27 million 2.18 -$310.56 million $5.71 2.76 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 18.83 -$6.95 million ($0.94) -5.34

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Penn Virginia. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Penn Virginia and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 2 3 0 2.60 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -111.38% 27.25% 9.54% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

