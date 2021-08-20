PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.04 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $21.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.59 million and the lowest is $20.41 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $21.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.87 million to $81.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $88.43 million to $96.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,421. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

