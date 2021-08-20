Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,863 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 132,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 5,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

