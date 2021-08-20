Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Trading Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was down 3.3% on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Performance Food Group traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 5,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,186,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after acquiring an additional 776,072 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.