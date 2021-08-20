Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,892. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $53.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

