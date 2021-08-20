Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Trading 1% Higher

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,610 ($34.10) and last traded at GBX 2,610 ($34.10). 77,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 135,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

The company has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,592.89.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.