Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 139,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,303,319 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

