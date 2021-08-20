Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 205,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

