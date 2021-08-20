Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $123,526.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

