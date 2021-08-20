Peter Lamb Sells 55,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00.

EXEL stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 12.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 601,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 349,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Exelixis by 239.9% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.