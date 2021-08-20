Peter Thiel Sells 3,262 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.16 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion and a PE ratio of -20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.