Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,477 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 349,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,443. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97.

