Pettee Investors Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.61. 454,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

