Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,434,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. The company has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

