Pettee Investors Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.01. 25,598,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,340,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

