Pettee Investors Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.55. 2,403,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.50 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

