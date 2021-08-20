PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $8.93 on Monday. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 381.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PG&E by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PG&E by 51,418.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.