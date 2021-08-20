Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.